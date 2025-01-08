Three Lady Vols named top 100 softball players ahead of 2025

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Alabama at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN, Saturday, May 25, 2024. Alabama defeated Tennessee 3-2 in the 14th inning. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Softball season is under a month away. Tennessee kicks off its season against Nebraska on Feb. 6 and will have six games under its belt by the end of Feb. 9. Ahead of the year, Softball America released its list of top 100 players. Here's the Lady Vols that made the cut. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

No. 4 - Karlyn Pickens

A top-four player in the country resides in Knoxville. Entering her junior year, Karlyn Pickens already has the hardware to back it up. She has already earned SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Pitcher of the Year and All-SEC First and Second team nods. A year ago, Pickens posted an ERA of 1.12 with a 22-7 win-loss record. She appeared in 38 games with 27 starts. She notched one save in relief.

No. 58 - Taylor Pannell

The next highest-ranked player for Tennessee comes in at No. 58. Taylor Pannell enters her redshirt sophomore year after missing the majority of her true freshman year due to injury. The following campaign the outfielder hit at a .294 average in 53 games with 52 starts. She hit five doubles, a triple and eight home runs in this time. This resulted in 33 RBI and 23 runs. Pannell also produced 56 put outs and nine assists with three errors. This was a .956 fielding percentage.

No. 68 - Sage Mardjetko