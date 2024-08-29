PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Three numbers to know as the Vols take on Chattanooga

Jason Croom (18) during Tennessee football's game against Chattanooga in 2014.
Jason Croom (18) during Tennessee football's game against Chattanooga in 2014. (Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football will meet Chattanooga on the gridiron for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup, I take a by-the-numbers look at the game with three numbers to remember come game day.

76

The most receiving yards a Tennessee player has ever had in a single game against Chattanooga was just 76. Jason Croom reached the mark in a 45-10 win in 2014.

While there should be a good amount of rotation amongst receivers which may result in the ball being spread across the multiple targets, this record is on the hot seat on Saturday.

With Josh Heupel's offense, there's always a chance it could be broken in just one play, afterall. The longest reception from a Vol against the Mocs is 70 on a connection between Lee Wert and Benton White who took it to the house in 1907 in a 57-0 win when Chattanooga was still called U.S. Grant University.

6

Under Josh Heupel, Tennessee is 6-0 in in-state battles. Since 2021, Heupel has steered the Vols to three wins over Vanderbilt and one over Austin Peay, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech. Each game has been decided by 17 points or more with the closest coming against Austin Peay in 2023.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Not counting the 2020 season which featured an all SEC slate, Tennessee has played a non-conference opponent from the state in six straight seasons.

8

Chattanooga comes in at No. 8 in the preseason FCS coaches poll. The Mocs got 403 points in the poll with first-place South Dakota State earning 649 and all but one first-place votes.

Chattanooga went 8-5 a year ago and earned a spot in the 24-team playoffs. After beating Austin Peay (who only lost to the Vols by 17 that same season) in the first round, the Mocs met 7-seed Furman in the second round.

This would be where their season ended, though, as the Paladins handled business 26-7.

–––––

