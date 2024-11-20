Three thoughts as Tennessee basketball prepares for trip to The Bahamas

Looking at where five-star tackle David Sanders Jr. and other Tennessee commits are ranked in the new Rivals250.
Video of Tennessee basketball assistant coach Gregg Polinsky and guard Jordan Gainey meeting with the media.
New Lady Vols basketball commit Lauren Hurst talks about her decision to play at Tennessee.
Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols stay hot and add in-state wing Lauren Hurst from Cleveland, Tennessee.
The Tennessee tight end was eager to carry the ball on offense.
Looking at where five-star tackle David Sanders Jr. and other Tennessee commits are ranked in the new Rivals250.
Video of Tennessee basketball assistant coach Gregg Polinsky and guard Jordan Gainey meeting with the media.
New Lady Vols basketball commit Lauren Hurst talks about her decision to play at Tennessee.