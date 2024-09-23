Three Vols tabbed to SEC weekly honors

Tennessee's convincing road win at Oklahoma last Saturday again resulted in more recognition from the SEC.

Three Vols were named to weekly honors in defensive lineman Joshua Josephs, kicker Max Giblert and quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the league announced Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Josephs was tabbed the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after headlining a dominant defensive effort from Tennessee against Oklahoma. The Vols held the Sooners to just 36 rushing yards and combined for three sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Josephs totaled three tackles, one tackle for loss and forced two fumbles, including one inside the 5-yard line in the second quarter that kept the Sooners from scoring.

Josephs has nine tackles and 2.5 TFLs through four games this season.

Gilbert earned Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-of-3 on field goals. He connected on kicks of 27, 41 and 32 yards and scored all of the Vols' points in the second half.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football winning in way it couldn't a few years ago

Gilbert, who won the starting kicking job late in fall camp, is 10-of-11 from field goal range with a long 45 yards and is 24-of-24 on extra points.

Iamaleava was named the Freshman of the Week for the third time. He finished 13-of-21 for 194 yards and one touchdown--a 66-yard toss to Dont'e Thornton Jr. to extend Tennessee's lead in the first half.

Iamaleava has 892 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC), which moved up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, has its first of two bye weeks this week before going back on the road to play Arkansas (3-1, 1-0) on Oct. 5 in Fayetteville.

A kickoff time and TV designation will be announced this week.