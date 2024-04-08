Holden Staes watched the film. So did Alec Abeln.

Staes, who had entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame, watched how Tennessee utilized tight ends before making his decision. Abeln, the Vols' second-year tight ends coach did the same. Both found a fit.

"I did a lot of research...(the coaches) were a big part of my decision," Staes said. "They showcased the tight end and what they can do for this offense. A big piece in their recruitment to me was having a guy that can eat up space with the splits that we play in, getting in those windows, getting the ball in my hands and then using all of that grass to make plays.

"I think that was something that was really intriguing to me and one of the reasons that led me to come here."

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Staes was rated as one of the top tight ends in the transfer portal before he committed to the Vols in December, adding depth and experience to a tight ends room that was preparing to lose seniors McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren.

Staes caught 11 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore at Notre Dame in 2023 but featured heavily in the Fighting Irish run game as a blocker, which is what in part attracted the Tennessee coaching staff to him.

Staes' blocking abilities are expected to compliment the pass-catching abilities of Ethan Davis, who is preparing to enter his redshirt freshman season after playing limited snaps last season.

But Abeln saw more than a run-blocker when he watched Staes' Notre Dame film from last season. Through nearly three weeks of spring practices, Staes has shown the same kind of versatility that jumped out to Abeln on that film.

"On the tape, you saw a guy that made a bunch of plays. A guy that played really fast, has elite hands, understands space," Abeln said. "I think as we do a little bit different stuff in the scheme side of it, both run and pass, he's learning and adjusting to that. But he's done a great job as far as just the raw speed, the hands, ability to make plays in space. He's been everything we saw on tape."

As expected, there has been plenty of adjusting for Staes in an offense that differs greatly from the one he played in at Notre Dame.

The speed and tempo that Tennessee operates at is night and day from the more methodical, slower pace than the Fighting Irish offense leans on and though the transition hasn't always been smooth for Hayes over 10 spring practices, he is growing more comfortable just days away from the Orange and White Game.

I would say I'm progressing well," Staes said. "Each day I've tried to improve on something, whether that's lining up faster, processing the signals faster or knowing my read immediately when the ball gets snapped quickly. Coming from Notre Dame, we would huddle and have time to diagnose the defense before the ball gets snapped. Here, we get the signal and the play is happening immediately...

"Through the end of spring ball, I just want to keep my head down, get better day in and day out and not look too far ahead. Using these last few practices, I just want to finish the right way and go into the summer."