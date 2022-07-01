Tim Banks hopes Vols win third down in 2022

Despite a lack of depth in some critical areas for the Tennessee defense in 2021, Tim Banks unit strived in certain areas. It logged over 100 tackles for loss on the season and averaged a little more than one turnover forced a game.

It bowed its back in a major way at Kentucky to win at the end, forcing four-straight incompletions in the wanning minutes of the ballgame. It saw breakout players such as Byron Young and Jeremy Banks take centerstage and veterans to the likes of Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler develop into draftable players.

But it’s not where Tim Banks wants to be. This fall will be year two on Rocky Top for the reigning Broyles Award finalist. The expectation is for the unit to take a step forward in areas it struggled in a season ago. What are those areas and what are the steps taken to improve?

Tennessee’s defensive coordinator went 1-on-1 with Volquest this week to answer come of those questions.

“Getting off the field more consistently,” Banks said of what needs to improve. “Obviously, tackles for loss and some things of that nature is awesome, but being able to win third downs more consistently is something we have really worked hard don in the spring. We will continue to work hard on it in the fall.

“Every year is a new year. How guys slide into new roles, new leadership roles, new positions to a degree – it’s a different year. We are always starting from scratch to build it, but if we had to point to one thing in particular coming out of last season, we’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback more on third and long situations. We addressed it in the spring, and we will continue to address it in the fall to see where we’ll go.”