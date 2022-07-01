Tim Banks hopes Vols win third down in 2022
Despite a lack of depth in some critical areas for the Tennessee defense in 2021, Tim Banks unit strived in certain areas. It logged over 100 tackles for loss on the season and averaged a little more than one turnover forced a game.
It bowed its back in a major way at Kentucky to win at the end, forcing four-straight incompletions in the wanning minutes of the ballgame. It saw breakout players such as Byron Young and Jeremy Banks take centerstage and veterans to the likes of Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler develop into draftable players.
But it’s not where Tim Banks wants to be. This fall will be year two on Rocky Top for the reigning Broyles Award finalist. The expectation is for the unit to take a step forward in areas it struggled in a season ago. What are those areas and what are the steps taken to improve?
Tennessee’s defensive coordinator went 1-on-1 with Volquest this week to answer come of those questions.
“Getting off the field more consistently,” Banks said of what needs to improve. “Obviously, tackles for loss and some things of that nature is awesome, but being able to win third downs more consistently is something we have really worked hard don in the spring. We will continue to work hard on it in the fall.
“Every year is a new year. How guys slide into new roles, new leadership roles, new positions to a degree – it’s a different year. We are always starting from scratch to build it, but if we had to point to one thing in particular coming out of last season, we’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback more on third and long situations. We addressed it in the spring, and we will continue to address it in the fall to see where we’ll go.”
Tennessee ranked in the bottom half of the Southeastern Conference in total defense, points allowed, first downs given up – and ranked dead last in averaging 77.8 plays per game. Getting off the field more often will help in those statistical categories, and to do that, the Vols need a more consistent rush from their front-four to further free-up the secondary.
“It all works hand-in-hand. It’s cliché to say, but the better the front is the better we are in the backend,” Banks said. “But you can also say that the longer you stay in coverage, the better it is for the front. I think those all go hand-in-hand. We’ve got to continue to play tight coverage on the backend and we’ve got to continue to get to the quarterback in a timely manner.
“Can we get there with four? We are obviously working very hard to get that. It gives you flexibility in the backend from a coverage perspective, whether it’s man, hot zones – you name it. When you don’t have to send five or six guys, it gives you the ability to do different things in the backend. Hopefully, that can confuse the quarterback even more and give those guys a chance to win.”
Banks goes more in depth on all three levels of the defense and the players who comprise those positions. Tennessee should have more depth compared to last fall, though it still lacks in some areas. The secondary, in particular, heads into fall camp with some major questions marks. Banks breaks some of that down and more throughout the interview.
