Tim Banks inks contract extension with Tennessee football

Tim Banks received a contract extension and raise on the heels of Tennessee's strongest defensive season in 25-plus years in 2024.

The Vols' fourth-year defensive coordinator, who oversaw a top 10 unit that was key in the program's first-ever College Football Playoff run, will earn $2.15 million annually in a revised contract that runs through January 2027, according to documents provided to VolReport by a UT spokesperson.

Banks' original contract was set to expire on Jan. 31.

The new contract is up from the $1.5 million he earned last season and makes Banks among the highest paid defensive coordinators in the country. It also includes incentives for reaching the first round of the playoffs, the quarterfinal and semifinal.

Tennessee was among the best defenses in college football in 2024, finished seventh in total defense after holding opponents to under 20 points in 11 of its 13 games, yielding just 16.1 points per game, the lowest average allowed by a Vols' defense since their 1998 national championship-winning season.

Tennessee gave up less than 300 yards of total offense per game and were ranked 10th in rush defense, allowing 103.9 yards per game and seventh in third down defense.

Banks, who was a finalist for the Broyles Award, was reportedly linked to defensive coordinator opening at Miami and Clemson. His extension provides a boost for a Tennessee defense that returns a number of key pieces at linebacker and the secondary.



Two other Vols assistant coaches have contracts that will expire at the end of the month in defensive backs coach Willie Martinez and special teams/outside linebackers coach Mike Ekler. There has been no update on the status of those contracts, though Tennessee has announced extensions past the expiration date in the past.

Tennessee is set to begin spring practices in March with its annual Orange and White spring game slated for April 12 at Neyland Stadium.