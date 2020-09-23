After month’s of uncertainty SEC football will finally be back this week. For Tennessee that return takes the form of a road trip to Columbia, S.C. where the Vols will take on a South Carolina squad they dismantled 41-21 last fall in Knoxville, the first win of a six game winning streak to close out last season.

Tennessee will be looking to build on the momentum created by that streak in this, Jeremy Pruitt’s third season on the job. The Vols look well set up to make that happen with an experienced roster bolstered by an influx of new talent.

While still just a sophomore, linebacker Henry To’o To’o represents some of that experience, coming off a season where he was one of the top freshman not just in the SEC, but in the country.

To’o To’o was a day one starter for the Vols and finished second on the team with 72 tackles, getting better as the season wore on.

Like everyone else associated with SEC football, the sophomore sensation is thrilled to kick off a season that most wondered would even take place.

“I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m not going to lie. I’m ready to hit somebody that’s not wearing orange. It’s going to be fun,” To’o To’o said on Tuesday.

“When we got quarantined, it was kind of hard to see a football season happening. It was kind of hard, but as we came back and as we transitioned to coming back after quarantine, we took the necessary steps to be able to have a season. It’s truly a blessing to be here, to have such a great medical staff, a great coaching staff, to be able to lead us the right way and know our safety protocols.”



