In the second half of Tennessee basketball's win over Kentucky, forwards Tobe Awaka and Aaron Bradshaw found themselves in the middle of a tussle. The result was four technical fouls — two on each side — and the gaming picking up where it left off. Awaka would go on to post four points and six rebounds while playing a crucial role in the paint following the interaction. On Tuesday, he and Rick Barnes met with the media and fielded questions on the moment. Here's everything they had to say.

TOBE AWAKA

On what his experience has been like since Saturday night Awaka: "It's been great. I think anytime we're able to get a win like that at Rupp Arena knowing what the rivalry is like between both schools is always a great feeling." On if the moment helped in lock in Awaka: "I thought it was just competitors being competitors. Definitely gave us a little bit of a spark. From there, I just knew I had to do my job. Do what I had to do to help my team win. Produce in anyway I could. On why it fired up his teammates Awaka: "Like I said, it was just a competitive environment. I don't show emotion like that often. When you're in a competitive environment, emotions can sometimes get the best of you." On if he was ever close to making a bad decision Awaka: "Nah. Just trying to be competitive. Sometimes emotions might flair up but I knew for the greater good of the team I had to control myself." On how often Zakai Zeigler can get under his skin Awaka: "He's definitely an annoying trash talker since high school. That's something about him that's never changed. He still is now. I'm used to it now so most of the time it's no response. He'll win a few battles." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee basketball's Dalton Knecht sits in current NBA mock drafts On the worst thing Zeigler has said to him Awaka: "I probably can't repeat it." On if we can expect to see more fire from him Awaka: "I would like to think I'm not always fiery."

RICK BARNES