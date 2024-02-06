Tobe Awaka gives his perspective on skirmish during Vols win at Kentucky
In the second half of Tennessee basketball's win over Kentucky, forwards Tobe Awaka and Aaron Bradshaw found themselves in the middle of a tussle.
The result was four technical fouls — two on each side — and the gaming picking up where it left off.
Awaka would go on to post four points and six rebounds while playing a crucial role in the paint following the interaction. On Tuesday, he and Rick Barnes met with the media and fielded questions on the moment.
Here's everything they had to say.
TOBE AWAKA
On what his experience has been like since Saturday night
Awaka: "It's been great. I think anytime we're able to get a win like that at Rupp Arena knowing what the rivalry is like between both schools is always a great feeling."
On if the moment helped in lock in
Awaka: "I thought it was just competitors being competitors. Definitely gave us a little bit of a spark. From there, I just knew I had to do my job. Do what I had to do to help my team win. Produce in anyway I could.
On why it fired up his teammates
Awaka: "Like I said, it was just a competitive environment. I don't show emotion like that often. When you're in a competitive environment, emotions can sometimes get the best of you."
On if he was ever close to making a bad decision
Awaka: "Nah. Just trying to be competitive. Sometimes emotions might flair up but I knew for the greater good of the team I had to control myself."
On how often Zakai Zeigler can get under his skin
Awaka: "He's definitely an annoying trash talker since high school. That's something about him that's never changed. He still is now. I'm used to it now so most of the time it's no response. He'll win a few battles."
On the worst thing Zeigler has said to him
Awaka: "I probably can't repeat it."
On if we can expect to see more fire from him
Awaka: "I would like to think I'm not always fiery."
RICK BARNES
On his message to Awaka during the review
Barnes: "I've told Tobe many times, you don't have any idea, he didn't do anything wrong. It's just guys competing and going at it. I said how physical an impact you can have. We need you to be aggressive. Not just with that, but all parts of his game. I'm not sure there's much to that situation other than the officials did what they had to do by rule. I just felt like he was in there competing as hard as he could and I appreciate the fact that that personality, we need to see it more."
On how encouraging the stretch was after a rough patch
Barnes: "We have great expectations for Tobe. I tell everyone that he is still young to the game and has such a bright future. He cares a lot and when you have players that you know really have a deep care for themselves and their teammates, it obviously makes you feel good because you know how much he cares and how much he doesn't want to disappoint and wants to do what's right for himself. But also, and most important, he wants to make sure he's doing his job for his teammates."
On if it was a 'we're not going to lose' moment
Barnes: "I think those guys had a mindset, first of all, we have a great amount of respect for Kentucky and the job that coach Calipari does there. We knew that you're going to have to play 40 minutes which proved to be true. They're not going to stop playing. I just from the beginning thought we had a really good mindset."
