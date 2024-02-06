Advertisement
Where Tennessee basketball's Dalton Knecht sits in current NBA mock drafts

LEXINGTON, KY - February 03, 2024 - Guard Dalton Knecht #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.
LEXINGTON, KY - February 03, 2024 - Guard Dalton Knecht #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. (Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee is the home to one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

After starting the season off the radar of many NBA experts, Dalton Knecht has gotten off to an incredible start to the season. Now, many see him as a first-round pick following his lone season with the Vols.

Currently, Knecht is averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from range. These numbers take an substantial jump when just looking at SEC play where he averages 26.9 points per outing.

Due to this, Knecht is the heavy favorite to win SEC Player of the Year and sits just behind Zach Edey for the Wooden Award.

At 6-foot-6 with a positive wing span, Knecht has the frame many NBA teams look for in a wing. If he can continue to take a step on the defensive end, his stock will continue to rise.

The biggest knock to Knecht outside of his developing defensive game is his age. The majority of NBA franchises look for 18 and 19-year-old prospects with their opening picks. However, Knecht will be 23 at the time of the draft.

A team will almost certainly take a shot on Knecht, though. The question is, where will he be selected?

Here's where the recent round of mock drafts have him.

NBA Mock Drafts Midway through SEC Play
Outlet Pick Team

NBA Draft Room

8

Rockets (via Nets)

Bleacher Report

13

Pelicans (via Lakers)

Rookie Wire

14

Pelicans (via Lakers)

The Ringer

15

Magic

Tankathon

19

Suns

ESPN

24

N/a (big board)
The draft order is not set leading to different teams owning different picks in some mock drafts
Out of these six publications, Knecht sits between pick eight and 24. NBA Draft Room is the highest on the Vols' star while ESPN is still hesitant to move him too high.

The teams he is projected to land on are the Rockets, Pelicans, Magic and Suns. Houston currently sits outside the playoff picture. New Orleans and Orlando are looking at a play-in spot and Phoenix is in the picture.

Advertisement