Tennessee is the home to one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

After starting the season off the radar of many NBA experts, Dalton Knecht has gotten off to an incredible start to the season. Now, many see him as a first-round pick following his lone season with the Vols.

Currently, Knecht is averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from range. These numbers take an substantial jump when just looking at SEC play where he averages 26.9 points per outing.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Due to this, Knecht is the heavy favorite to win SEC Player of the Year and sits just behind Zach Edey for the Wooden Award.

At 6-foot-6 with a positive wing span, Knecht has the frame many NBA teams look for in a wing. If he can continue to take a step on the defensive end, his stock will continue to rise.

The biggest knock to Knecht outside of his developing defensive game is his age. The majority of NBA franchises look for 18 and 19-year-old prospects with their opening picks. However, Knecht will be 23 at the time of the draft.

A team will almost certainly take a shot on Knecht, though. The question is, where will he be selected?

Here's where the recent round of mock drafts have him.