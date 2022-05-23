Tony Vitello named SEC Coach of the Year as several Vols earn accolades

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the SEC Coach of the Year, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.

Vitello, who guided Tennessee to its first SEC regular-season title since 1995, is the first Tennessee baseball coach to win SEC Coach of the Year since Rod Delmonico did so back-to-back in 1994 and 1995.

The league also announced sophomore RHP Chase Dollander as the SEC Pitcher of the Year and freshman RHP Drew Beam as the SEC Freshman of the Year, respectively.

Dollander is just the second Vol to ever win SEC Pitcher of the Year. Former Vol RHP Luke Hocheavor did so in 2005.

Beam becomes just the second Vol to win SEC Freshman of the Year, joining former Tennessee catcher J.P. Arencibia who won the award in 2005.

Six different Vols made the All-SEC teams. Dollander, senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and junior centerfielder Drew Gilbert were named to the All-SEC First Team, while Beam and freshman RHP Chase Burns were named to the All-SEC Second Team, respectively.

It's the first time Tennessee has had three players named to the All-SEC First Team since Chase Headley, Luke Hocheavor and Eli Lorg were in 2005. Five players on the All-SEC teams is the most for the Vols since they had six named in 1994.

Gilbert was also named to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Beam and Burns were also named to the All-SEC Freshman team along with fellow freshman Blake Burke.

Tennessee is coming off a sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville to conclude the regular season and now sets its eyes on the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

As the No. 1 seed in the field, the SEC East Champs will play on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. CT time against the winner of Tuesday's game between 8-seed Vanderbilt and 9-seed Ole Miss.