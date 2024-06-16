Though Ensley hopped back up and played the next two innings, Colby Backus entered the lineup in his place in the fifth and played the rest of the way.

The Tennessee center fielder rammed into the wall as part of catch that likely robbed North Carolina of a hit in the second inning of the 1-seed Vols' 6-1 win over the 4-seed Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field.

OMAHA, Neb. — Hunter Ensley made arguably the play of the College World Series on Sunday, but it came at a bit of cost.

As for Ensley's status for Tennessee's CWS Game 11 match up against the winner of Florida State and North Carolina on Wednesday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN), both Ensley and Vols' head coach Tony Vitello hinted that the decision not to play the remainder of the game was cautionary and that it was a lower body issue.

"I said in the mid-game interview there—a little pressure mid-game when you have to do that stuff—I said (Ensley) was 'woozy' or 'wobbly,'" Vitello said. "I didn't mean his head. I meant wobbly. He crashed into the wall, I think hip...But you could see he wasn't moving around his best. In the back of my mind, I thought as soon as we got a lead we can't afford with the way Drew (Beam) was throwing the ball to not get to a fly ball, which ironically is what got us into that spot."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Tony Vitello, Tennessee players said after CWS win over UNC

The win ensured that Tennessee will get two days off before its next game, offering Ensley and the rest of the roster some much-needed rest after playing two games in three days, including a 12-11 come-from-behind walk-off win over Florida State on Friday.

"I feel good. Just a little minor, I guess injury to the lower half right now, but you know, two days off is really gonna help," Ensley said. "That's a big time win for that reason only, or not that, not only that reason, but it, it for sure helps."