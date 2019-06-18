Top 100 LB Kourt Williams has Vols 'easily Top 5' after 'impressive' visit
Jeremy Pruitt & Co., are searching for more playmakers on defense and Kourt Williams certainly fits the mold.
The Top 100 prospect visited Tennessee for the first time over the weekend, and the Bosco (Calif.) standouts left with the Vols “definitely in my Top 5” — and possibly higher.
Pruitt, as well as defensive coordinator/secondary coach Derrick Ansley left a big impression on Williams, who picked up his Tennessee offer back in late January.
“I really enjoyed the whole visit,” he said.
“I’ve been in contact with the staff for a long time. I’ve known coach (Tee) Martin. I’d been talking to coach Ansley and coach Pruitt before the visit, so it wasn’t like they just offered me and I hadn’t talked to them. I felt comfortable with them. I wanted to meet them in person. I felt real comfortable with them during the meetings. Me and coach Ansley really bonded. I really like the staff a whole life. I really like the stability within the staff. They have a plan.”
That “plan”is twofold. How to turnaround Tennessee, as well as how to utilize a guy like Williams, who is 6-2, 218 pounds and runs a 4.6 and can jump 40 inches.
“I was able to talk to coach Pruitt a lot. I spent a good time with coach Ansley, talking about the defense. He coaches the secondary so he sees me playing the STAR position. That hybrid safety-linebacker position on first and second down and then on third down, putting me in the box at money ‘backer in sub packages,” Williams said.
“Coach Pruitt talked a lot with me and my family about his whole plan with Tennessee, and how in a few years, probably less than a few years, they’ll be able to beat anybody and compete for a national championship. They have a whole plan that’s really impressive.”
Williams has already taken official visits to Penn State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Ohio State is next on the docket. But Tennessee got a look because of Williams’ steady relationship with the staff and the fact he already plays the STAR position in a very similar defense in high school.
“All the schools are looking at me at different spots. Some strictly safety. Some linebacker. Some nickel. I’m really just trying to take it all in. I really don’t have a preference. Whichever gets me on the field the quickest. Also depending how I grow, that’s going to factor in as well. Wherever I go, the coaches are going to put me where it’s best for me,” Williams explained.
“But we almost run the exact same defense (as Tennessee), so it would be really easy transition.”
Before wrapping up the visit, Williams spent a long time at Pruitt’s house Saturday evening, hearing Tennessee’s pitch how he could be the next Minkah Fitzpatrick — only bigger and in orange and white instead of crimson. The message resonated, as did Pruitt’s overall plan to get Tennessee back among the nation’s elite programs.
“Their whole plans. Their goals, their ambition, their mindset. They have an idea where they see the program going from where it’s been For what their plan is in terms of recruiting, in getting guys,” Williams said.
“I can really see them in a few years competing at a high level. Even though they haven’t been as good in the past few years, in the future I see them being one of those top schools.”
Williams, who also got a good look at Tennessee’s broadcasting and business majors, got a great feel for the program this weekend. The Vols believe they put their best foot forward, but was it enough?
The California native will conclude his official visits this weekend at Ohio State and then make a decision on his college choice.
“Thee plan after that is to take some time off with everything and sit down and talk with may family and finalize everything,” Williams said.
“I definitely will commit before the football season. I really don’t know from after the Ohio State visit until the season that timeframe, but I will take everything slow, really feel it out.”