Jeremy Pruitt & Co., are searching for more playmakers on defense and Kourt Williams certainly fits the mold.

The Top 100 prospect visited Tennessee for the first time over the weekend, and the Bosco (Calif.) standouts left with the Vols “definitely in my Top 5” — and possibly higher.

Pruitt, as well as defensive coordinator/secondary coach Derrick Ansley left a big impression on Williams, who picked up his Tennessee offer back in late January.

“I really enjoyed the whole visit,” he said.

“I’ve been in contact with the staff for a long time. I’ve known coach (Tee) Martin. I’d been talking to coach Ansley and coach Pruitt before the visit, so it wasn’t like they just offered me and I hadn’t talked to them. I felt comfortable with them. I wanted to meet them in person. I felt real comfortable with them during the meetings. Me and coach Ansley really bonded. I really like the staff a whole life. I really like the stability within the staff. They have a plan.”





That “plan”is twofold. How to turnaround Tennessee, as well as how to utilize a guy like Williams, who is 6-2, 218 pounds and runs a 4.6 and can jump 40 inches.





“I was able to talk to coach Pruitt a lot. I spent a good time with coach Ansley, talking about the defense. He coaches the secondary so he sees me playing the STAR position. That hybrid safety-linebacker position on first and second down and then on third down, putting me in the box at money ‘backer in sub packages,” Williams said.





“Coach Pruitt talked a lot with me and my family about his whole plan with Tennessee, and how in a few years, probably less than a few years, they’ll be able to beat anybody and compete for a national championship. They have a whole plan that’s really impressive.”