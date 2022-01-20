Top-100 cornerback Jordan Matthews details Vols interest

As Tennessee continues its evaluation of the 2023 big board, defensive back Jordan Matthews of Baton Rouge, La. is a name to pay attention to.

The Vols initially offered the 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback back in May but kept close tabs on the Woodlawn standout during the season. In late fall during the travel period, area recruiter Jerry Mack stopped by the school twice to visit with the prospect.

“He said [Tennessee] is a real family-oriented program that welcomes with open arms,” Matthews said of Mack. “And I think Rocky Top has one of the coolest stadiums out there.

“They really like my length and speed. They like how I get out of my breaks and said they felt like I could fit in their program well.”

The four-star sits at No. 94 in the Rival Rankings and is tabbed as the 13th-best cornerback in 2023. Matthews is considered the 10th-best prospect out of Louisiana in the class and boast around 25 offers at current standing.

“I was looking at them here and there this past fall,” the target said of the Vols. “They look like they are ramping up a bit. I can see them being a very successful program in a couple of years.”

Matthews knows about the program’s success throughout its playing days. He knows Peyton Manning attended Tennessee. But the Vols do have an inside track in this recruitment as recent signee Dylan Sampson is a close friend of the prospect.

“He says it’s really nice over there with facilities that have everything to offer,” Matthews said of Sampson. “If one of my closest friends is saying that, I feel like I would fit right in.”