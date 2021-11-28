Top 100 receiver Carnell Tate loves first look at Tennessee

2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate didn't have many expectations entering his visit to Tennessee. But the top 100 player walked away impressed from what we saw in the Vols' 45-21 win over Vanderbilt.

“It was great being able to see a different atmosphere from any other school and being able to see the coaches in person for the first time," Tate told Volquest. "I loved it up here.”

“I was just hoping to see everything. I came in open-minded because I didn’t really know what to expect. It was my first time getting down here so I was just open-minded to everything.”

Though the trip to Knoxville on Saturday was Tate's first, he'd heard plenty about the Vols from his teammate at IMG Academy. Fellow four-star receiver Devin Hyatt, who is the brother of current Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt, has talked to Tate about the different route concepts the Vols use, amongst other things.

“Tennessee's offense definitely catches my eyes," Tate said. "I love when the ball is in the air. No receiver likes when the ball is on the ground so I definitely like the offense and it definitely catches my eye.”

Now that Tate's first visit to Rocky Top is in the books, he'd like to get back up to Knoxville over the summer when it's warmer and he can enjoy it more. Still, he liked what he saw.

“I’d definitely like to get back to Knoxville and continue to see what it’s like," Tate said.

"Not just the campus, but the city itself. Where I’m from we just think of it as mountains, but it was nice seeing downtown Knoxville.”