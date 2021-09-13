Top-130 prospect Tomarrion Parker 'excited' to see game day on Rocky Top

Four-star Tomarrion Parker was in house Saturday to watch Tennessee in the Johnny Majors Classic, as the Vols originally cracked his top-seven back in July. “Got up there that morning and I was able to talk with coach [Josh] Heupel and coach [Rodney] Garner before the game,” the defensive end said. “I watched the Vols warm up and loved the atmosphere with the fans going crazy. And even though they lost the game, I saw a ton of potential.” The Rivals Top-130 prospect is tabbed as the 10th-best player in Alabama and is the No. 17 rated prospect at his position for the class of 2023. Parker has over 18 offers at the moment and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8. Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, North Carolina and Penn State join Tennessee as the top-contenders for the Phenix City, Ala. native at current standing. Other programs who are pushing hard for the 6-foot-4, 260-pound athlete are Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Louisville and Florida State.

“The coaches told me that if I were to come, I’d have a chance to play as a freshman if I worked hard,” Parker told Volquest. “They have been recruiting me hard and they said they are going to keep it up. They are really trying hard to get me. “The game day experience was really exciting to see. The band had a lot of energy and the players wanted to be there. The fans were always screaming too, so it was all exciting to see.” Tennessee has been in it front the start for the four-star. That constant communication and who makes up the coaching staff are big-time factors in UT’s favor. “Coaching is a big thing for me. Can the coaches help me become a better football player and man? Can I get to the NFL? Tennessee definitely has that in coach Garner,” Parker explained. “He’s been in the SEC so long and has produced so many players at an extremely high level. “Communication is another thing for me. They were one of the firsts and haven’t let up.”