Tennessee has aggressively targeted the Yellowhammer State since Jeremy Pruitt took over on Rocky Top, and the Vols hope they landed the first of many dominos from Alabama on Thursday night. Lanett (Ala.) athlete Kristian Story committed to Tennessee while on his second visit in the last three weeks, as one of the top prospects in the 2020 class picked the Vols over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Louisville, among other. “Junior Day really opened my eyes. I fell in love with it at Junior Day,” Story told VolQuest. “It was good to visit again (today). When my mom was on board, that was (it). When she was ready, I knew I was ready.”

334 ✈️ 865



Joshua 1:9

I am committed to The University of Tennessee 🙏🏽



#GoVols 🍊 #2thet0p pic.twitter.com/MklIlpFWpR — KStory❗️ (@kks___4) March 30, 2018

Story, who plays quarterback and safety for Lanett, has the skill-set to play on either side of the ball. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect scored 50 touchdowns and added three interceptions to lead the Panthers to a state title last fall. Tennessee is recruiting him strictly as an athlete, with Story saying, “I think my most valuable asset is my versatility. I can play quarterback, receiver, DB. Really whatever your need is, I can play. Tennessee said I can play whatever I want.” Story made his second visit to Rocky Top on Thursday, bringing his parents and little brother. The trip allowed his dad, Kristian Story Sr., to reconnect with an old friend, as UT’s safety assistant Charles Kelly coached Story Sr., years ago at Jacksonville State. That relationship helped cement that “family feel” Story Jr. said he felt from Day 1. “I really love the vibe I get up here. It’s a family vibe. I love being around my family, so if you make me feel like family I’m going to make a good transition to you,” he said. “I’ve been with coach Kelly for a while now. He coached my dad in college, so that relationship has already been building. When I had the family feeling there, I don’t think nobody can take that away Tennessee.” When Story delivered the news to Pruitt on Thursday evening, Tennessee’s staff went wild — both in the meeting room and later on Twitter. The news was a special moment for Story’s dad and Kelly, too.

The staff reaction when we get that 2020 we’ve been wanting! That Bama to TN pipeline is just starting! Let’s go!! #2theT0P 🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/PqszdCovLj — Brett Thiesen (@UTBrettThiesen) March 30, 2018