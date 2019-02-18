Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 08:05:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top-30 prospect talks visit, Vols

Ewpcktqtmjgk1dgoehw8
Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee’s on-court success these past two seasons under Rick Barnes has drastically changed the level of prospect that the Vols have been able to get involved with. That showed up in November whe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}