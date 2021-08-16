Top-40 prospect Vic Burley feeling the Vols after July visit

Tennessee is climbing its way into relevance with four-star pass-rusher Victor Burley of Warner Robbins, Ga.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound athlete was on campus a couple of weekends ago for the end-of-July cookout, hosted by Josh Heupel.

“I just love the new environment Tennessee provides with the new coaching staff,” Burley told Volquest. “Between the players and the staff, it’s been good. The coaches are giving off a family vibe.”

Burley is the 36th-rated player in the 2023 class, according to Rivals, and has around 20 offers at current standing. The prospect has been on the road this summer, checking in with Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State and Florida throughout the open periods.

The Tigers (both Clemson & Auburn), Gators, Bulldogs, Crimson Tide, Gamecocks, Trojans and Vols are recruiting him the hardest right now. A major reason why the Vols are a factor is due to the work of Tim Banks and Rodney Garner, who keep in contact on at least a weekly basis.

“Coach Banks is a great coach – really just a great human being,” Burley said. “He tells me that wherever I feel is a perfect fit for me – go there. That goes for all schools and not just Tennessee. He’s real with me.

“And coach Garner has been my boy ever since he was at Auburn. We have always had a great connection. When he moved up to Tennessee, I had to get up there and see him.”