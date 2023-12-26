From Jeff Powell “roaring down the greensward” inside the Louisiana Superdome to Tee Martin’s fourth quarter heave to put the finishing touch on a national championship, Tennessee has plenty of fond postseason memories in its 55 all-time bowl appearances as a program. The Vols have claimed national titles, pulled off monumental upset victories and solidified national No. 1 rankings in bowl games over the last 92 years. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee, which is tied for fifth all-time with Southern California in bowl appearances, will look to add another memory against No. 17 Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (1 p.m. ET, ABC) next week. Here is a look at the Vols' top five bowl victories.

1986 Sugar Bowl

Tennessee quarterback Daryl Dickey passes the ball against Miami during the 1985 Sugar Bowl. (News Sentinel Archive)

In the week leading up to the 52nd Sugar Bowl Classic, Jimmy Johnson was campaigning for his Miami Hurricanes team to finish No. 1 in the major polls. Then Tennessee made the choice easier for the voters. There was feeling that maybe the No. 8 Vols—the SEC Champions of the 1985 season—didn't belong on the same field as No. 2 Miami, one of the premier programs of the decade that ran the table in dominant fashion after dropping its season opener to Florida. By the fourth quarter inside the Louisiana Superdome, Tennessee was the only team that belonged. Outside of a touchdown that provided the Hurricanes with a brief lead in the first quarter, the Vols were in control to the finish. Tennessee gashed them for 211 rushing yards, none bigger than Jeff Powell's 60-yard score to put the exclamation point on a convincing 35-7 win. The Vols' defense suffocated Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde and the Hurricanes totaled just 32 rushing yards. It wasn't for a national championship. Oklahoma claimed that thanks to Tennessee's thumping of Miami, but it was close enough. The Vols skyrocketed to No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. “They were very cocky. I don’t think they respected Tennessee," Powell told reporters after the game. "All this week, Coach (Jimmy) Johnson was talking about the Orange Bowl and who’s going to win, and that they should be national champions because they beat Oklahoma. They should have paid attention to Tennessee.”

1999 Fiesta Bowl

Tennessee's Corey Terry (22) and Eric Westmoreland (42, under pile) take down Florida State's Travis Minor (23) in the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl national championship game Jan. 4, 1999 (Michael Patrick/News-Sentinel)

Tennessee's "team of destiny" found itself in a familiar spot. The Vols' path to the inaugural BCS National Championship Game in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium was paved in close calls and miracle finishes. Tennessee needed both to get there. In just the first two weeks of the season, kicker Jeff Hall had to made two game-winning field goals against Syracuse and Florida. Later, the defense made a goal-line stand and batted down a pass to the end zone in the final seconds to avoid upset at Auburn. An unbeaten season seemed all but off the table in a November clash with Arkansas. The Razorbacks had the lead and the ball with clock on their side. Instead, Clint Stoerner stumbled after taking a snap and laid the ball on the turf. Tennessee recovered and scored a few plays laster to escape again. Now, here the Vols were again, clinging to a five-point lead in the fourth quarter against No. 2 Florida State. Quarterback Tee Martin dropped back and flung a pass down the far sideline to Peerless Price, who had a step on the Seminoles' secondary. Price scored on a play that covered 79 yards and Tennessee had just enough cushion to hold off Florida State late in a 23-16 win that claimed the program's first national title in more than 30 years.

1951 Cotton Bowl

Andy Kozar (86), Tennessee fullback, plunges across the goal line with Tennessee?s winning touchdown in the Cotton Bowl game with the University of Texas in Dallas, Tex., Jan. 1, 1951. Other Tennessee players identified are tackle Kenneth Donahue (21) and back Albert Rechichar (20). No. 53 is Don Menasco, Texas linebacker. Tennessee won 20-14. (The Associated Press)

General Robert Neyland's game maxims never rang more true. Moments after Pat Shires' game-tying extra point sailed right in the fourth quarter of the 1951 Cotton Bowl Classic against Texas, the Tennessee defense forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Longhorns' 43-yard line. "If at first the game—or the breaks—go against you, don't let up...Put on more steam." Andy Kozar ran with a full head of steam five plays later, punching in the go-ahead score with three minutes, 11 seconds remaining. The Vols' defense held again and Tennessee won 20-14 to finish the 1950 season 11-1. Oklahoma, the Big 8 Conference Champion, was named the No. 1 team and national champions by the major polls at the end of the regular season, but the Sooners lost their Sugar Bowl match up with Kentucky.

It was the same Wildcats team that Neyland's Vols beat, 7-0 in Knoxville just over a month before. Tennessee did earn national title recognition from a number of NCAA recognized selectors, though including the National Championship Foundation.

1939 Orange Bowl

Buist Warren of Tennessee is thrown for five-yard loss by Hugh McCullough, an Oklahoma back, in the second period of the Orange Bowl at Miami on Jan. 2, 1939. Bob Seymour, (36) left, grins as Merle Williams (28), drives in to clinch the tackle during game in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

Tennessee's 1938 season ended the only way that it could. The Vols met little resistance on its way to the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 2, 1939. Tennessee finished the regular season 10-0 and outscored opponents, 276-16 and its defense held opponents scoreless in four-straight games. Tennessee was paired with No. 4 and unbeaten Oklahoma, which had also allowed just 12 points during the regular season while shutting out nine teams. In a clash of two dominant teams, the Vols were better. George Cafego rushed for 114 of Tennessee's 197 total yards on the ground while the defense forced multiple turnovers and limited the Sooners to just 94 yards of offense in a 17-0 victory. A team wouldn't score on the Vols for another 10 games. The 1938 team was the first of three-straight teams led by General Robert Neyland that finished with undefeated regular seasons and they were the program's first recognized national championship team.

1996 Citrus Bowl

Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George (27) of Ohio State is dragged down by a trio of Tennessee defenders during the Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, 1996. Tennessee came out on top 20-14. (Rex Perry / The Tennessean)