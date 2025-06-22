Top hitting transfer Henry Ford chooses Tennessee baseball

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers first baseman Henry Ford (9) gets an out against the Florida State Seminoles during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. (Photo by Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Virginia middle infield transfer Henry Ford has committed to Tennessee baseball over other high-profile options, giving the Vols a middle-of-the-lineup bat that can hit for power. While he remains a significant draft risk, he is playing in Cape Cod, the premier summer league for returning college players, which would be very unique for a player going to the draft. He was one of a handful of recent Baylor High School (Tenn.) standouts that chose to go to Virginia and perhaps was the most productive, hitting for a .348 average and 28 home runs over his two seasons in Charlottesville. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Despite going to a storied program like Virginia, he started immediately as a freshman at first base, where he would have his best season on a team that would make the College World Series. He was moved to a corner outfield role as a sophomore and continued to grow his plate discipline, cutting down on his strikeouts and hitting for a high average. If he makes it to campus, he immediately provides a major league level bat to the middle of the lineup and fills the hole left at first base with the departure of standout Andrew Fischer.