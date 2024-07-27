Top-ranked 2026 ILB Tai'Yion King turns family trip into Tennessee visit
To kickoff a busy recruiting weekend, Tennessee football hosted the top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2026 class.The No. 56 overall recruit and No. 8 out of Texas, Tai'Yion King, made the visit t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news