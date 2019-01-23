Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 07:11:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top-ranked Vols hit the hardwood against Vandy tonight

Ivrkzkhkmmigwxl5up1y
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee (16-1, 5-0) takes the court as the No. 1 ranked team in the country against a Vanderbilt (9-8, 0-5) squad still looking for its first win in conference play (7 p.m., ESPN). The biggest qu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}