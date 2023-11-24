With football season winding down and basketball season getting started, recruits across the country are turning heads. This includes current Tennessee commits and targets. VolReport takes a look at some of these prospects and what they've been up to. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Notable Performances

Myers Park faced off against a talented Combine Academy team without Notre Dame signee Sir Mohammed and dropped the game 51-48 to open the season. Bishop Boswell struggled with foul trouble in the first half but was able to finish with 11 points and five assists. Myers Park was slated for a rematch of last season's state championship game against Richmond earlier in the week, but the game was postponed in the second quarter.

Quarterback commit Jake Merklinger finished 12-for-14 for 238 yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Calvary Day won their playoff game 49-0 behind Merklinger's strong showing.

Peyton Lewis continues to shine this season after recording 17 rushes for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory.

Boo Carter continues to show why he is a finalist for TSSAA Class 6A Mr. Football award after a 35-14 victory over a solid Bearden team. The four-star recorded around 175 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches. He also added five tackles on defense.

Tennessee hosted an impressive list of recruits last weekend for the Georgia game and David Sanders Jr was one of the headliners. Sanders made plays on both sides in a 34-27 victory to win the state championship. He had seven tackles, a forced safety and a blocked extra point. After the game, it was discovered he played his impressive junior season with a torn labrum and was slated to see a doctor following his visit to Knoxville.

Oakland blew a 17-0 lead at home to rival Riverdale to lose the region championship to end the regular season. During the rematch in the 6A state quarterfinals, Oakland left no doubt in a 56-0 road victory. Daune Morris only played the first half while posting 174 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also recently visited Tennessee where he received an offer.

Westlake's season came to an end against the nation's No. 11 team Colquitt County, but Travis Smith Jr. was a dominant force in the game. The four-star receiver posted 11 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Saraland dominated another playoff game and it started on the first play of the game. Dillon Alfred brought in a long touchdown to kickstart the offense and set the tone. The four-star receiving target finished with five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Faizon Brandon and Grimsley faced their toughest challenge this season as they defeated Hough 42-35 to advance in the playoffs. Brandon, who is one of Tennessee's top quarterback targets in the class of 2026, went 10-for-17 for 246 yards and two touchdowns against a strong defense.

Tyreek King closed out an impressive sophomore season as he posted six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 49-35 loss to Baylor in the DII-AAA semifinals. The receiver will be an in-state name to know for the future.

