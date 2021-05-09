VolQuest - Transfer Da’Jon Terry details move to Rocky Top





Kansas defensive tackle transfer Da’Jon Terry knew what he wanted in his next college stop. First and foremost the 6-4, 310 pound lineman wanted to be back near his Meridan, Mississippi home and playing in the SEC has always been a dream.

“The decision to pick Tennessee was because I have a relationship with coach Garner from when I was in high school and it’s SEC football,” Terry said. “I love the game and I being back in the south where I’m from. All my people can come to my games and see me ball out in front of them. That has a big impact on me because not many people were able to come see me play at Kansas.

“I wanted to be closer to home so my family could see me play and I just wanted to play ball at the highest level of college football.

Veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner recruited Terry a bit when he was coming out of Meridan High School, but the numbers didn’t workout for Terry to be a Tiger. But the impact Garner had on him in the recruiting process was big and the veteran defensive line coach is someone Terry never forgot.

“I was very important,” Terry said of his previous relationship with Garner. “It’s amazing that I get the chance to play for a man like coach Garner with the love and respect I have for him and he has for his players.

“I like everything about him. The attitude and compassion he has for the game and the relationships he has with the players.”

Terry’s journey is an interesting one. Terry played just one year of high school football before he signed with Kansas. Upon arriving in Lawrence two years ago, Terry weighed 370 pounds. This past season he played at 310 pounds after completely changing his diet. Terry noted how much quicker and faster he was this past season. The result was 14 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 qb hurries in 8 games in 2020 after redshirting in 2019. Terry said he believes his strength is simply his physicality.

“I feel like I command double teams. I like being physical and disrupt offensive schemes. I think being physical is the best part of my game,” Terry said. “I imagine they will use me in a lot of different ways. I feel like I can play different positions.”

Many believe like Terry does, that he is just scratching the surface of what he can do at the college level. With three years of eligibility left, Terry sees plenty of development in his play.

“My game can continue to get better in every aspect. I feel like I can improve everywhere,” Terry offered. “The next three years it’s going to be crazy to see how I develop. I know I’m going to develop well under coach Garner. It’s going to be a show for the people to watch.”

And a number of those in orange watching will be visitors from Meridan as his family and friends will get to watch him play.