Transfer Tyrese Hunter talks Rick Barnes and why he's considering the Vols
Iowa State transfer point guard Tyrese Hunter spent the last couple of days in Knoxville on an official visit as the Vols are one of many pursuing the highly regarded 6-1 standout.“I have never bee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news