Travali Price talks recruitment and Vols
Lincolnton, North Carolina defensive end Travali Price is a name on the rise in recruiting circles. The long and athletic Price continues to garner more interest with Tennessee showing their fair share of late.
"I was mainly talking to coach Pruitt, but coach Graham and I had a good talk last week," Price said. "I haven't been able to get down to Tennessee due to some things going on, but I'm going to get down there this spring."
Price plans on attending Tennessee's spring practice and could even be in town in early March for a Junior day. He's still learning more about Rocky Top, but he's well aware of the history.
"I know they play big time football and it's a football city," Price said. "Coach Pruitt is a real guy. Every time we have talked, he has been teaching me something new. He's not going to sugar coat things and I like that."
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Price showcases length and athleticism coming off the edge. He also believes he brings other intangibles off the field.
"I bring a good man and I won't be in no trouble," Price said. "I'll give you good grades off the field and on the field I'll produce good football."
Between the white lines, he flat produces and he's well aware that Tennessee lacks people that can get to the quarterback.
"I think it's my pass rush," Price said. "I feel like I can get off the edge really well and get to the quarterback. Coach Pruitt has told me they need guys that can get after the quarterback so that is appealing that they need that."
Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Duke, and Wake Forest join Tennessee in standing out for Price at this point. He's looking for the perfect fit for him.
"A good blend of academic and football," Price said. "And just good people. That's important because I want to like the people that I'm playing with and for."
Rivals.com ranks Price as a 3-star weak side defensive end in the class of 2021.