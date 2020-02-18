Lincolnton, North Carolina defensive end Travali Price is a name on the rise in recruiting circles. The long and athletic Price continues to garner more interest with Tennessee showing their fair share of late.

"I was mainly talking to coach Pruitt, but coach Graham and I had a good talk last week," Price said. "I haven't been able to get down to Tennessee due to some things going on, but I'm going to get down there this spring."

Price plans on attending Tennessee's spring practice and could even be in town in early March for a Junior day. He's still learning more about Rocky Top, but he's well aware of the history.

"I know they play big time football and it's a football city," Price said. "Coach Pruitt is a real guy. Every time we have talked, he has been teaching me something new. He's not going to sugar coat things and I like that."