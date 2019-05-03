It wasn't Dickson County standout Tre'Vonn Rybka's first time at Tennessee, but Friday's visit was more personal.

The visit was to the point and a great chance to see and interact first-hand with the Tennessee staff.

"We basically toured again and hung out with coach (Tracy) Rocker and Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt," Rybka told Volquest.

"It was good to just spend time with them and talk about things. Coach Rock came by my school yesterday, so it was a chance to see him again."

The time with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is pivotal because the former Outland Trophy winner will be the one in charge of coaching and getting the most out of Rybka.

"We talked about how I could play there and how good I can be at Tennessee," Rybka said. "He likes that I play hard and fast. He's a super caring person. He loves to watch someone play and grow on the field, but loves to watch them grow off the field as well.

"He's definitely like another dad. I have a pretty good relationship with him."

Rybka was joined by one of his teammates, his head coach and an assistant coach from Dickson County. They all sat down and ate lunch with Pruitt which included chicken, burgers and M&M Ice cream sandwiches. The conversation between Rybka and Pruitt was more than solid as the second-year head coach made his case as to why he needs Rybka to stay in state.

"He told me he needs me as an in-state guy," Rybka said. "He doesnt' want to lose me to an out of state team. We talked for a while. He just kept talking about me about coming to Tennessee. That was the biggest topic just trying to get me to commit."