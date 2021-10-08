Trent Dilfer, Spillman brothers, Kaleb Beasley talk Vols

VolQuest's Ben McKee and Eric Cain caught up with Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer, as well as Tennessee targets 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley, 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman and 2023 wide receiver Nate Spillman following their 44-0 win over Knoxville Catholic on Friday night.

Ahead of their visit to Neyland Stadium on Saturday to see Tennessee face South Carolina, the trio of targets discussed their thoughts on the Vols, while Dilfer discussed the prospects and Josh Heupel recruiting the state of Tennessee.