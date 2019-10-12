Coming off its biggest recruiting weekend of the season, Tennessee is set to host another strong slate of prospects for Saturday's showdown with Mississippi State (noon, SEC Network).

Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is visiting officially, as the Vols look to makeup ground with the Wildcats for the 4-star interior lineman. Tennessee is also set to get 4-star quarterback commit Harrison Bailey back on campus.

Here's a rundown of who all is expected to be in town Saturday...