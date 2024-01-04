Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam and third baseman Billy Amick were both named to the second team while infield Christian Moore garnered third team recognition by the publication.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM .

More than a month out from first pitch, three Tennessee baseball players were named Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Thursday.

Embed content not available

Beam, who is entering his junior season with the Vols, pitched 84.1 innings during Tennessee’s run to the College World Series last season, finishing with a 3.63 ERA.

He finished 9-4 with 17 starts and totaled 88 strikeouts.

Amick was a highly sought after transfer from Clemson who held a number of other SEC offers before signing with the Vols.

In his All-ACC campaign with the Tigers in 2023, Amick batted .418 with 12 home runs, two triples, 17 doubles, 58 RBIs.

He led the team with a .778 slugging percentage.

Moore homered 17 times and hit 50 RBIs. He paced Tennessee in on-base percentage at .444, 50 walks, 66 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Tennessee opens its 2024 season on Feb. 16 against Texas Tech in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life in Arlington, Texas.

The Vols will also face Oklahoma (Feb. 17) and Baylor (Feb. 18).