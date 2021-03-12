 VolQuest - Trio of Vols suspended after being cited in a campus incident
Trio of Vols suspended after being cited in a campus incident

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
A trio of Tennessee football players have been suspended indefinitely following a dorm room incident on March 9th where they were cited.

Mid-term enrollees Aaron Willis and Isaac Washington and second year Vol Martavius French were cited with simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia in a juvenile incident at Stokley Hall on Tennessee’s campus.

Friday afternoon, Tennessee announced in a statement that all three were suspended from team activities.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes. The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”

