VolQuest - Trio of Vols suspended after being cited in a campus incident

A trio of Tennessee football players have been suspended indefinitely following a dorm room incident on March 9th where they were cited.

Mid-term enrollees Aaron Willis and Isaac Washington and second year Vol Martavius French were cited with simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia in a juvenile incident at Stokley Hall on Tennessee’s campus.

Friday afternoon, Tennessee announced in a statement that all three were suspended from team activities.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes. The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”