Thank you God for staying with me through the process! My focus will be on these schools #WDE 🦅 #GBO 🍊 #GoIrish ☘️ #GoTigers 🐯 #GoHokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/aCygyyDUwE

Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker has been visiting several schools this spring and summer. Why? All in an effort to get closer to finding his future football home.

On Wednesday, he named a top five with LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame making the cut.

"Those are the schools that are recruiting me the hardest and the ones I want to focus on," Tucker said. "I plan on committing around my senior year and I want to just focus on those schools and give them the best chance to show me what they have to offer. I feel like I'm close with the coaches at those schools and they have what I'm looking for."

Tucker visited Tennessee for spring practice and then camped on Rocky Top in June. It was a great chance to see the new staff put in work and his latest visit gave him an excellent opportunity to get a feel for what it would be like to play for offensive line coach Will Friend.

"Coach Friend is a tremendous offensive line coach," Tucker said. "It was the first time I got to see him coach coach. I liked him and how he coached. He's a hard worker and he is going to push his players to their capabilities. We we will see how he does with the Volunteers this fall. It was awesome to work with him. I had a lot of fun actually."

Tucker has been impressive every step of the way dating back to his freshman season for the Irish. He's gotten stronger and can now handle the daily reps without being phased.

"It's good to put in that work," Tucker said.

"Going against that type of competition makes you better. It was awesome and the atmosphere was really good. There were some great offensive linemen down there and everyone was around us."