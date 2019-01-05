Turner's return a welcome sight for Vols
The most significant thing that happened during Tennessee’s 96-50 demolition of Georgia today was the return of Lamonte Turner to active duty. Because of lingering issues with his surgically repair...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news