On the eve of the Citrus Bowl, Andre Turrentine made a prediction.

The Tennessee defensive back told his teammates he would nab his first career interception against Iowa. It took less than a quarter for that to come to fruition.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

With the Hawkeyes on the doorstep in a scoreless game in the first quarter, Turrentine drifted to his right as quarterback Deacon Hill looked to pass on third-and-goal from the 5-yard-line.

Hill’s pass ended up in the arms of Turrentine and Iowa came up empty on what ended up being its best chance to score in the No. 21 Vols’ 35-0 victory at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday.

“It was crazy, man because before curfew last night we were talking about the game,” Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough said. “(Turrentine) called it. He said he was going to get an interception. Seeing how he’s grown up, how he’s approached everything. I’m really proud of him.”

“Great play by (Turrentine), undercutting it on the backside, extension, hands,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel added. “Great to see him perform the way that he did.”

Turrentine was one of several players in Tennessee’s secondary that stepped into a bigger role in the bowl game.

He earned the start at the other safety position, opposite McCollough because of a number of transfer portal exits in December.

The Vols entered the game with just two returning starters in McCollough and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, but it offered plenty of opportunities for other players.

Tennessee’s rotation featured seven freshmen or sophomores and though Iowa’s offense didn’t present much of a challenge in the passing game, their performances provided a small glimpse into what the room could look like next season.

The Vols will lose McCollough and Jeudy-Lally but Turrentine is expected to be back. So is freshmen Rickey Gibson III and Jordan Matthews, among others.

Tennessee has already added two defensive backs from the portal in corner Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) and Jakobe Thomas (MTSU).

“It’s huge just to see all their hard work pay off,” McCollough said. “(Turrentine) is a guy with a lot of confidence and I appreciate him taking it into next season…I’m proud of him.”

Pitching a shutout on the first day of the year 2024 could provide plenty of confidence for Tennessee’s defense next season.

It was also an appropriate send off for McCollough, who set a program record with his 51st career start.

“Glad we got to go out like that, man,” McCollough said. “Shoutout my teammates and shoutout Tennessee. We prepared the right way and came out on top.”