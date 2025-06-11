TV windows revealed for Tennessee football's 2025 season

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here's what the slate looks like.

Tennessee football is getting a better look at what its 2025 season looks like.

Tennessee will open the season at noon ET against Syracuse. The game, scheduled for August 30, will be played in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air on ABC.

This is the fifth-straight season the Vols have played an out-of-conference game against an ACC opponent. In Josh Heupel's first two seasons, he faced Pitt in a home-and-home series.

In 2023, Tennessee went to Nashville to play Virginia. In 2024, the Vols went to Charlotte to play NC State. While it wasn't a regular season game, Tennessee also beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl following the 2022 season.

In five games against ACC foes, Heupel is 4-1 at Tennessee. The lone loss was in the 2021 game vs. Pitt in Knoxville.

Game two will see the Vols play in their home-opener. Tennessee welcomes ETSU to town on September 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET. That game will air on SECN+. The Vols are 1-0 in the series all-time with the lone matchup being a 59-3 win over the Buccaneers in 2018 under Jeremy Pruitt.

Game three will be Tennessee's SEC opener. The Vols host Georgia on September 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. That game will air on ABC.

Tennessee has not beaten the Bulldogs since the miracle hail mary from Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings in 2016. The Vols have not beaten Georgia at home since 2015 when they won 38-31.

Heupel is 0-4 against Georgia in his Tennessee tenure. At home, he's fallen 38-10 and 41-17 in two tries during the 2023 and 2021 seasons, respectively.

All time, the Vols trail in the series 29-23-2.

Other home games on the Vols' schedule are UAB (Sep. 20), Arkansas (Oct. 11), Oklahoma (Nov. 1), New Mexico State (Nov. 15) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 29).

Other road games are Mississippi State (Sep. 27), Alabama (Oct. 18), Kentucky (Oct. 25) and Florida (Nov. 22).