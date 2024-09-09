PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Two Tennessee football standouts earn SEC weekly honors

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's 51-10 rout of NC State last Saturday night yielded some recognition for two Vols' standouts.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second-straight week while Cooper Mays was one of two players to be named Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Iamaleava racked up 276 yards of total offense against NC State, accounting for 211 yards on 16-of-23 passing and a touchdown while rushing for another 65 yards and another score.

Mays, a preseason All-American and All-SEC selection who hasn't allowed a sack in 16-straight games, paved the way for Tennessee's run game, which totaled nearly 250 yards, including 100-plus yards from running back Dylan Sampson for the third consecutive game dating back to the Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa on Jan. 1.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee (2-0) will host Kent State (0-2) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network at Neyland Stadium before opening SEC play at No. 15 Oklahoma on Sept. 21.

