Two Tennessee football standouts earn SEC weekly honors
Tennessee's 51-10 rout of NC State last Saturday night yielded some recognition for two Vols' standouts.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second-straight week while Cooper Mays was one of two players to be named Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Iamaleava racked up 276 yards of total offense against NC State, accounting for 211 yards on 16-of-23 passing and a touchdown while rushing for another 65 yards and another score.
Mays, a preseason All-American and All-SEC selection who hasn't allowed a sack in 16-straight games, paved the way for Tennessee's run game, which totaled nearly 250 yards, including 100-plus yards from running back Dylan Sampson for the third consecutive game dating back to the Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa on Jan. 1.
Seventh-ranked Tennessee (2-0) will host Kent State (0-2) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network at Neyland Stadium before opening SEC play at No. 15 Oklahoma on Sept. 21.
