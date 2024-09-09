Tennessee's 51-10 rout of NC State last Saturday night yielded some recognition for two Vols' standouts. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second-straight week while Cooper Mays was one of two players to be named Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IIFNFQyBGcmVzaG1hbiBQbGF5ZXIgb2YgdGhlIFdlZWs6IFdL IDI8YnI+PGJyPvCfn6AgTmljbyBJYW1hbGVhdmE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TRUNGQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1NFQ0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd3Rz OVNCdUNlRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3d0czlTQnVDZUY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgU291dGhlYXN0ZXJuIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBTRUMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDL3N0YXR1cy8xODMzMTc1MzIxMDk0 MjU4OTMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

