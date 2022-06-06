Two unlikely heroes lead Vols to sweep of Knoxville Regional

Tennessee completed a clean sweep over the weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win the Knoxville Regional. The Vols beat Alabama State 10-0 on Friday night, Campbell 12-7 on Saturday night and then Georgia Tech 9-6 on Sunday night. They did so on the arms of two unlikely heroes. Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell propelled Tennessee past the Hornets in the NCAA Tournament opener, and although SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander started against the Fighting Camels, it was the arm of lefty Kirby Connell that saved the Vols. “He was just getting us off our timing,” Campbell shortstop Zach Neto said. “He settled into a nice groove and we fell right into it.”

Tennessee junior LHP Kirby Connell (Photo Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)

Connell relieved Dollander with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and inherited the bases loaded while the Vols were already trailing 4-0. The lefty reliever proceeded to get a fly ball to get out of the inning and keep it just a four-run game. “It is unexpected for him to come in the game at that time,” Tony Vitello said. “It’s that time of year, and you have to be ready for anything. If I am going to hand the ball off to a guy when it’s hitting the fan, you might as well go to the guy with a mustache because he takes good care of us. “You’re going to feel good about the effort he gives you. He’d been out there before when it didn’t go great, but there are really no regrets from any side when he’s out there.” Connell went on to throw a career-high 65 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. He lasted 4.0 innings, only allowing two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out four. Not only did Connell save the bullpen, but he calmed the storm to allow the Vols' offense to comeback and avoid the loser's bracket as they outscored Campbell 12-3 over the final six innings. “I came in in a tough situation and I’ve done that a couple times and it’s been good, and I’ve been able to get out of it,” Connell said. “Basically, all I do is just let my defense play, keep them off guard with all different kinds of pitches and just let my defense play and let the offense do what they do.”

Tennessee junior LHP Will Mabrey (Photo Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)