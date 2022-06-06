Two unlikely heroes lead Vols to sweep of Knoxville Regional
Tennessee completed a clean sweep over the weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win the Knoxville Regional.
The Vols beat Alabama State 10-0 on Friday night, Campbell 12-7 on Saturday night and then Georgia Tech 9-6 on Sunday night. They did so on the arms of two unlikely heroes.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell propelled Tennessee past the Hornets in the NCAA Tournament opener, and although SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander started against the Fighting Camels, it was the arm of lefty Kirby Connell that saved the Vols.
“He was just getting us off our timing,” Campbell shortstop Zach Neto said. “He settled into a nice groove and we fell right into it.”
Connell relieved Dollander with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and inherited the bases loaded while the Vols were already trailing 4-0. The lefty reliever proceeded to get a fly ball to get out of the inning and keep it just a four-run game.
“It is unexpected for him to come in the game at that time,” Tony Vitello said. “It’s that time of year, and you have to be ready for anything. If I am going to hand the ball off to a guy when it’s hitting the fan, you might as well go to the guy with a mustache because he takes good care of us.
“You’re going to feel good about the effort he gives you. He’d been out there before when it didn’t go great, but there are really no regrets from any side when he’s out there.”
Connell went on to throw a career-high 65 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. He lasted 4.0 innings, only allowing two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Not only did Connell save the bullpen, but he calmed the storm to allow the Vols' offense to comeback and avoid the loser's bracket as they outscored Campbell 12-3 over the final six innings.
“I came in in a tough situation and I’ve done that a couple times and it’s been good, and I’ve been able to get out of it,” Connell said. “Basically, all I do is just let my defense play, keep them off guard with all different kinds of pitches and just let my defense play and let the offense do what they do.”
Vitello then had déjà vu on Sunday as his team trailed Georgia Tech early in the game.
Freshman Drew Beam started for Tennessee and was only able to last 3.1 innings. He ran into trouble in the fourth, forcing Vitello to bring in lefty Will Mabrey with runners on first and second, UT trailing 4-0 and just one out in the inning.
Mabrey proceeded to get a strikeout and a fly ball to end the frame and keep it a four-run game. He then proceeded to pitch 3.2 scoreless innings to keep Tech off the board while the offense battled back.
“It was Yogi Berra, déjà vu all over again,” Vitello said. “I don’t know how many voices you all have in your head, but I had a lot. I said, ‘This guy’s doing the exact same thing as Kirby.’ Then I needed to shut up and let it happen. You don’t want to jinx it.
“As good as (Connell) was last night and as key as it was in the victory, the same goes for tonight. It was just a different guy (Mabrey) who works equally as hard and I think is as equally as good of a kid who loves the Vols the same as Kirby, if not more, based on him growing up just down the road.”
Mabrey allowed five hits over the course of his outing, but was able to consistently strand runners as he didn’t allow a walk. The junior struck out five on 56 pitches, 42 of which were strikes.
“The hero of the game for them was Will Mabrey,” Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall said. “He pitched outstanding. We didn’t get any runs off of him, he gave up five hits, no runs. He did what they put him in to do—he settled the game.”
“Mabrey threw multiple pitches for strikes, kept us off balance and mixed up his pitches really well,” Tech catcher Kevin Parada added. “That was what was able to settle the game. Even when he gave up a hit or two, he was able to get out of those jams and that’s what really settled the game for them.”
Mabrey’s mindset was simple coming in from the bullpen to try and get the Vols out of another tough situation: throw strikes.
“I just felt good,” Mabrey said. “I came in throwing strikes. That’s what I’ve been trying to do this whole season. There wasn’t anything that I was really thinking, besides just pumping strikes and getting outs as best that I can.”
Tennessee now turns its attention to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won the Statesboro Regional over the weekend and will now head to Knoxville this coming weekend for Super Regionals.
Dates and times for the best two of three series have not yet been announced. The winner will advance to the College World Series.