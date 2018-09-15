On a mostly forgettable afternoon in Neyland Stadium, Ty Chandler reminded everyone what Tennessee has been missing in its first two games of the 2018 season.

While Tim Jordan, Madre London and Jeremy Banks have ground out yards behind an uninspiring offensive line, Chandler returned to action Saturday against UTEP and provided a the backfield with a much-needed home run threat.

The sophomore tailback galloped for a career-high 158 yards in Tennessee’s 24-0 win, including an 81-yard sprint to give the offense a brief jolt on its first play after halftime.

“I had to kick it into another gear,” Chandler said postgame, smiling.

After a sluggish first half, Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton dialed up a simple toss on the first play of the third quarter. Chandler went touched through the whole on the left side, as Tennessee’s offensive line worked in perfect unison with its pin-and-pull blocks. Chandler waited patiently for H-back Austin Pope to seal the hole and then the Nashville native turned on his afterburners and zoomed past a pair of UTEP safeties into the end zone.

It was the longest run by a Tennessee tailback since LaMarcus Coker’s 87-yard run in 2006.

“If it wasn’t for the OL I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Chandler said.

“Austin Pope was out there clearing out (space) and moving some folks. … I just tried to do my part.