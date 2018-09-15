Ty Chandler provides homerun spark for Tennessee's inconsistent offense
On a mostly forgettable afternoon in Neyland Stadium, Ty Chandler reminded everyone what Tennessee has been missing in its first two games of the 2018 season.
While Tim Jordan, Madre London and Jeremy Banks have ground out yards behind an uninspiring offensive line, Chandler returned to action Saturday against UTEP and provided a the backfield with a much-needed home run threat.
The sophomore tailback galloped for a career-high 158 yards in Tennessee’s 24-0 win, including an 81-yard sprint to give the offense a brief jolt on its first play after halftime.
“I had to kick it into another gear,” Chandler said postgame, smiling.
After a sluggish first half, Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton dialed up a simple toss on the first play of the third quarter. Chandler went touched through the whole on the left side, as Tennessee’s offensive line worked in perfect unison with its pin-and-pull blocks. Chandler waited patiently for H-back Austin Pope to seal the hole and then the Nashville native turned on his afterburners and zoomed past a pair of UTEP safeties into the end zone.
It was the longest run by a Tennessee tailback since LaMarcus Coker’s 87-yard run in 2006.
“If it wasn’t for the OL I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Chandler said.
“Austin Pope was out there clearing out (space) and moving some folks. … I just tried to do my part.
Chandler missed Tennessee win over ETSU last weekend after suffering a head injury early in the opener against West Virginia. He’s practiced the last two weeks and earned the start Saturday, recording his second career 100-yard rushing game.
“It was just a blessing to be back out there,” he said.
“I’m just doing my part and everything I can. It was tough but I had great teammates just encouraging me to get back out there.”
Tennessee finished the day with 512 total yards — including 345 on the ground. Penalties, turnovers and inconsistent offensive line play negated an explosive scoring output, but there’s potential for this offense to generate more big plays than a year ago. Chandler, easily the most dynamic tailback in the rotation, provides score boarding-changing playmaking ability.
With Chandler’s long run and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s 53-yard completion to Josh Palmer, the Vols already have more plays over 50 yards in three games (5) than they had all of last season (4).
“It’s execution,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
“Ty got out there and did a good job finishing that run, and it's a good thing he did because I'm not sure we wouldn't have gotten another penalty (otherwise) before we got it in the end zone.”