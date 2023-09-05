It took less than a 15 minutes for Tennessee's defensive front to show that it was still good at stopping the run last Saturday.

The Vols' held Virginia to -9 rushing yards in the first quarter of their season opener and the Cavaliers couldn't eclipse the 100-yard mark, finishing with 95 yards on the ground in the wake of Tennessee's 49-13 win.

That much was expected. How the Vols (1-0) effected the quarterback was more of a question mark going into the season.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks got his answer quickly.

Tyler Baron and James Pearce Jr. were the tone-setters, getting to Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett early and often. The duo combined for four sacks for 22 yards—the fruits of a labor that began in the spring.

“It’s awesome. (The coaches) do a really good job teaching us how to balance and keep good rushing lanes," Baron said. "I think the whole d-line did a really good job as a unit and I think we saw some of the fruit, but I think we can still improve.”

"As far as the pass rush goes, that's obviously been an area of emphasis for us since we've gotten here," Banks added. "We feel like we got some young guys that are developing at a high rate and obviously some older guys that have been here and continue to grow in that role as well. We're no means a finished product but we definitely like the start that we had on Saturday."

It was particularly important for Baron to get off to that kind of start.

The senior has been expected to play a major role on the defense after appearing in 13 games with three starts at defensive end a year ago. His performance against Virginia was one of the headliners, totaling three tackles in addition to his two sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Baron played 26 snaps, finishing only behind Pearce with the highest grade on the defense at 87.2.

“Just the natural growth that goes with getting older,” Baron said. “Just getting better technique…and just getting healthy. That’s the biggest thing. I feel like my body is in a really good place. I just look to maintain that.”

A healthy Baron bodes well for the rest of the Tennessee defense, particularly a front that returns experience at LEO and the two tackle positions. It sets up for him to play up to the potential the coaching staff has seen in him since their arrival nearly three years ago.

"It's just being healthy. Tyler's healthy," Banks said. "He's always had the ability to be one of the elite players in this conference. You know, having a chance to keep him healthy is job No. 1 for us and for him as well. I think as long as he stays healthy and stays with the mindset and intent that he has, we expect him to have a tremendous season for us."