MURFREESBORO -- Noting that it was just his second camp ever, Knoxville Catholic defensive end Tyler Baron just went out and did all that he knows to do. Simply put, he went out and just competed on Sunday at the Opening Regionals in middle Tennessee.

"I feel like I did really well," Baron said. "There were a couple of things I could work on, but on the whole I felt like I did well."

Baron showed power, quickness and plenty of versatility. All things he has been working on this spring after transferring to Catholic.

"I've been working on running off the line, staying low and using my hands," Baron said. "I feel like I did well in those areas.

"I'm starting to see my improvement now. Just little things like paying more attention to shoulder and hips of the linemen.."

Baron stood shoulder to shoulder with other high profile players like Reggie Grimes, Chris Morris and Paris Johnson. He's seen those guys on visits before and he knows they are good players. For him though, it's not about comparing games.

"It feels good to have success against other good players, but I'm not comparing myself to them," Baron said. "I try to compete with myself. It shows that all I've worked on is paying off. It's good for the confidence."