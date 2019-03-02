Not even quarterback Harrison Bailey, the face of Tennessee’s 2020 class, has been on Rocky Top as much as Tyler Baron in the last two years.



The in-state 4-star defensive lineman, who recently transferred to Knoxville Catholic, made his way to campus once again Saturday, taking in the Vols’ latest Junior Day with his buddies Cooper Mays, Jay Hardy and Jacoble Cowan.

“It’s not the things I’m looking into now. It’s just the people,” Baron told Volquest on today’s trip to UT.

“I’m trying to build relationships and see if its somewhere I can see myself spending three or four years there.”

Baron has become one of Tennessee’s top targets for the 2020 class, as the 6-foot-4, 250-pound athlete checks multiple boxes for Jeremy Pruitt & Co. The hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end plays a position of need, is an in-state prospect and has close ties to other priority prospects like Mays, Hardy, Reggie Grimes, Keshawn Lawerence and others.

“The visits are a lot smoother when you have people you can talk to from past experiences and you’re just hanging out,” Baron said.

On Saturday, the Knoxville native continued to bond with a trio of staffers he’s developed a close relationship with over the last year. Tracy Rocker is his primary recruiter, but Baron is also tight with Brian Niedermeyer, who has teased the idea of Baron potentially playing some tight end, and Chris Rumph.

“They always shoot straight with me, regardless of what we’re talking about,” he said.

“Knowing them over the past year, I’ve got to see what type of men they are.”

Baron recently picked up offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. He’s long had serious interest from Ole Miss, FSU, Ohio State and Va. Tech, too. Tennessee is considered the favorite for the 2020 standout, especially considering Baron’s father Patrick Abernathy, a player development assistant, has been on staff for several years, but the nation’s No. 134 prospect says he’s no where near a decision.

“I use (my dad) as much as possible because he does it everyday. He won’t steer me wrong. I have confidence in that. He’s not pressuring me to go to Tennessee,” Baron said.

“He’s just helping me go through this process and make the correct decision. … Coming up, I definitely want to start looking deeper into a few schools. I want to start focusing. You can’t pick them all, so I want to start focusing on where I see myself than the glitz and glam of (other) visits.”

Baron listed player development and academics as his two main priorities in his recruitment, but the idea of playing with a guy like Mays is a tantalizing idea, too. Now teammates for the first time in 2019, Baron and Mays have been friends for years and have discussed the idea of suiting up in Orange & White together.

“It’s definitely something we talk about,” Baron said.

“We’re really close and we’re always together. It’s definitely not too far fetched.”