As Tennessee is set to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, the world of recruiting will keep on spinning. Staying on the phones and going to see prospects play on Friday nights will be high on the to-do list for all of Tennessee’s coaches.

With that, staying in close contact with current commits is of great importance as the staff continues to build its relationship with those who are expected to enroll come January.

One of those commits the coaching staff is keeping close tabs on is Douglasville, Ga. native Tyree Weathersby. The three-star defensive end committed to Tennessee back in July, but there’s really been no difference in the two parties in the months since.

“I know recruiting is a business and stuff, but honestly, nothing has changed,” Weathersby told Volquest. “It’s going the same way as before I committed. We talk every week, every other day, every day - whatever. I talk to coach [Josh] Heupel and the position coaches. It’s going pretty much the same way as it did before. It’s been great.

“I really feel like they want me, and I want to go there. I feel like they want me to come in, work and play. So, it’s been going really great with them. We have a good relationship.”

During the time, the 2023 commit has begun building relationships with his fellow Volunteer class members.

“I talk to them – we all have a groupchat. We are cool with each other, and it’s been an amazing experience,” the defender said. “I’m close with Caleb Herring. He’s really friendly. I’m getting close with some of the Georgia boys too. It’s really good talking to all of those guys like Jalen Smith and Ethan Davis.”

One other commit, in particular, stands out to the New Manchester player – and it’s easy to see why. He’s the quarterback and leader of the class, but more than anything, he’s a guy who has a personable personality and is easy to connect with.

“I talk to Nico [Iamaleava] a little bit. We have a good relationship,” Weathersby said. “Every time I see him, he’s always smiling. It’s a great relationship between us and I can’t wait to build it more when we actually get to play with each other. I can’t wait to see him lead the offense.”

Before then, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has a senior season to play and last Friday was a good start for the defensive end.