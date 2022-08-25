Tyree Weathersby focused on improvement before Volunteer journey begins
As Tennessee is set to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, the world of recruiting will keep on spinning. Staying on the phones and going to see prospects play on Friday nights will be high on the to-do list for all of Tennessee’s coaches.
With that, staying in close contact with current commits is of great importance as the staff continues to build its relationship with those who are expected to enroll come January.
One of those commits the coaching staff is keeping close tabs on is Douglasville, Ga. native Tyree Weathersby. The three-star defensive end committed to Tennessee back in July, but there’s really been no difference in the two parties in the months since.
“I know recruiting is a business and stuff, but honestly, nothing has changed,” Weathersby told Volquest. “It’s going the same way as before I committed. We talk every week, every other day, every day - whatever. I talk to coach [Josh] Heupel and the position coaches. It’s going pretty much the same way as it did before. It’s been great.
“I really feel like they want me, and I want to go there. I feel like they want me to come in, work and play. So, it’s been going really great with them. We have a good relationship.”
During the time, the 2023 commit has begun building relationships with his fellow Volunteer class members.
“I talk to them – we all have a groupchat. We are cool with each other, and it’s been an amazing experience,” the defender said. “I’m close with Caleb Herring. He’s really friendly. I’m getting close with some of the Georgia boys too. It’s really good talking to all of those guys like Jalen Smith and Ethan Davis.”
One other commit, in particular, stands out to the New Manchester player – and it’s easy to see why. He’s the quarterback and leader of the class, but more than anything, he’s a guy who has a personable personality and is easy to connect with.
“I talk to Nico [Iamaleava] a little bit. We have a good relationship,” Weathersby said. “Every time I see him, he’s always smiling. It’s a great relationship between us and I can’t wait to build it more when we actually get to play with each other. I can’t wait to see him lead the offense.”
Before then, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has a senior season to play and last Friday was a good start for the defensive end.
“Overall, we did well on defense,” the Volunteer pledge said. “Altogether, I had six or seven tackles, three in the backfield and a forced fumble. That was all in two quarters because they ended the game due to weather, unfortunately. We will continue to get better as a team each week.”
And for Weathersby, there’s areas in his game he’s looking to improve on prior to climbing atop Rocky Top.
“As a team, we are pretty good against the run and I feel like that’s a strength of mine,” the 2023 prospect said. “If the quarterback tries to roll out, he won’t be able to escape as long as my linebacker takes the right angle. Overall, I’m good at outside contain and chasing plays down.
“I think I need to work more on pass-rush because I’m not often in position to get that type of work in a 4[I]. I’m trying to go up in rankings, too.”
The Peach State native has tacked on 10 pounds since his commitment announcement to Tennessee and will continue trying to put on good weight over the fall months. He’ll also be used in a variety of roles within the defense, taking advantage of his quickness and athletic ability.
“It depends on what the coaches say each week,” Weathersby said on how he is used. “Last game, I went on the strong side. Sometimes I’ll go on the weakside edge. When there’s a three-by-one, I’ll go to the one receiver side. It just depends on the team and on the week.”
And after Friday night football games, the soon-to-be Vol has his plans locked in for Saturday afternoons. He’ll be watching his future team play and taking notes during the process.
“I’m expecting the offense to be amazing. Of course, they have one of the best quarterbacks in college football right now,” Weathersby concluded. “I’m really excited about what the defense is going to do and to see what I’m going to need to do to help the team next year.”
The three-star will play the second game of his senior season this Friday at Banneker.