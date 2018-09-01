Let’s go back to 1999.

Tyson Helton had just wrapped up his college career as backup quarterback for his father Kim at Houston and wasn’t sure what to do next. Partying wasn’t on the agenda.

Helton wanted to continue in his family’s football footsteps but he needed a job and his dad wasn’t going to hand him one.

So instead, he had Kim Helton dial up an old friend and ask Hawaii head coach June Jones, who Kim worked with for the Houston Oilers back in the late ‘80s, if he had an entry opening with the Rainbow Warriors.

“I didn’t blink,” Jones told VolQuest.

“I hired Tyson right there on the phone call.”

At age 23, Helton, who first met Jones as a ball boy for the Oilers years earlier, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant. He was assigned special teams, charged with charting, some game-planning and a lot grunt work.

Helton embraced his start. He was so diligent and detailed that Jones, who’d been an NFL quarterback, coordinator and head coach, decided you give his young virtuoso more responsibility.

Hawaii’s head coach quickly noticed an eagerness for more from Helton. Despite not coaching a specific position, Helton never skipped an offensive meeting in four years with the Warriors. He constantly peppered Jones with questions and had a thirst for why?

“He was my mentor,” Helton told VolQuest.

“He was a guy I could go talk to 1-on-1 and say, ‘Coach, why are we doing this? How does this work?’ Normally, you wouldn’t do that being a GA with a head coach. I was fortunate. I learned so much football from him. About the passing game and how to attack coverages. A lot of those influences I have (now) started way back then.”

Helton lasted just a single year as a GA before Jones promoted him to be Hawaii’s special teams coordinator at 24. In his first season as the coordinator, the Warriors led the nation in kickoff return yardage and Helton’s climb through the coaching ranks simply took off from there.

“That’s why I gave him the job,” Jones said.

“I saw it the very first year. He wanted to learn. He wrote everything down. He took good notes. I knew he was eventually going to do big (things). I was really happy with what he went on to do at Western Kentucky. I’m anxious to see Tennessee play this year. To see the influence of Tyson and how he’ll make his (mark).”

Everyone in Vol Nation is just as curious, but first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt is betting $1.2 million that Helton will leave quite the impression, starting today in Charlotte against No. 17 West Virginia.