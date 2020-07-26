VolQuest - Tywone Malone details the latest in 2-sport recruitment

Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone is another 2021 recruiting class member that has kept to himself during the current cycle.

"It's been going good," Malone said. "I really can't complain even though somethings have been different with Corona. There have been some schools I've wanted to go see and I just can't. The schools are making it work with Zoom calls and FaceTime."

The 6-foot-4 and 300 pound Malone surprises many with his athleticism that extends on to the baseball diamond where he looks like a young Frank Thomas.

"Baseball is a key factor in my recruitment," Malone said. "Football is important, but the ability to play both is going to play a big part."

Several people have penciled Malone as an Ohio State lean, but he says that isn't true as of now and is totally open in his recruitment. One school that appealing to him is Tennessee.

"Tennessee is still very much on my list," Malone said. "I'm open and I talk to coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and coach (Tony) Vitello a good bit. I talk to Jarrett (Guarantano) who played at my school even if it was before I got there. He has told me a lot of good things about it and how coach Pruitt cares about his players."

The relationship with Pruitt is good, but just as important are his talks with Vitello.

"He told me that he likes my power at the plate," Malone said. "He loves how I move for my size and he thinks I would be a perfect fit if I come to Tennessee."