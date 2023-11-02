After reaching a bowl game due to a 6-6 regular season a year ago, UConn has underwhelmed on the football field in 2023.

The Huskies sit at 1-7 with their only winning coming over Rice. This includes losses to the likes of FIU, Georgia State, Utah State and USF.

Now, they will travel to Knoxville to face No. 17 Tennessee with bowl eligibility off the table.

While UConn isn't where it expected to be at this point in the season, head coach Jim Mora is still excited for the opportunity playing the Vols presents. He sees it as a chance to measure where his team is.

"Great challenge this week," said Mora. "Great opportunity to measure ourselves against a really good team in Tennessee. See where we are as a program. See how we've grown as a program. I think our guys are going to be focused. It'll be just a really great opportunity. We're really looking forward to it."

For the Huskies to be satisfied with their performance, they'll need to tune out distractions. While taking a trip to a sold-out Neyland Stadium seating over 100,000 fans, it'll be unlike any experience the Huskies have had this season.

Mora wants his squad to focus on what matters, though.

"The crowd never matters for us," said Mora. "We know it's going to be loud. But to be a good football player, to be a good performer in anything you do, you have to cut out the distractions. And all the matters is what happens between those lines on that green field. That's what we have to be able to do. I'm confident we'll be able to go down there and try, not just try, but block out all the distractions and focus on what's important. And that's the 11 guys they line up and the 11 guys we line up and the situation we're in."

Mora understands the challenge Tennessee presents, though. An SEC team who currently sits at 6-2 poses different threats than the typical team on the Huskies' schedule.

On the offensive end, the tough pass rush and stout run stop will be tough for UConn to deal with. On defense, dynamic playmakers and a unique scheme also make things hard.

Even though the competition is tougher, Mora wants to take the same approach as any other week.

"They're big and they're fast and they're physical and they're extremely talented," said Mora. "So, how can we gain an advantage in both the run and the pass game? Is there somebody we can try to take advantage of? Is there something we can do to cross them up? How can we get an edge in the run game? What are they going to do in terms of pass rush and how do we have to adjust in protection? It's the same thing every week. It doesn't matter who your opponent is. They're going to pose problems for you and things you're going to have to scheme. This week it just happens to be a really, really, really, really good defensive football team.

"And then the same thing offensively. What is their scheme? What are they trying to focus on? What do they like to do versus certain looks? Does the quarterback have someone he favors? Is there a weakness up front you can take advantage of? What are their tips and tendencies that you can lock in to give yourself just that half a step, or sometimes less than half a step that you need to make ap lay? It's kind of the same every week. Just this week you're going against a big, fast, physical, talented football team that has little to no weakness."

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Tennessee currently sits a 35.5-point favorites at most sports books.