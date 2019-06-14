Morven Joseph admits he didn’t know much about Tennessee before his visit Friday, but a “fun workout," a tour of the campus and a good conversation with the staff left the Florida commit thinking he wants to get a longer look at Tennessee this fall.

“I’m going to take an official here,” Joseph told Volquest.

The 3-star prospect from Lake Gibson (Fla.) has been on a barnstorming tour with his teammates this week, stopping by Florida, Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Lakeland crew will be at Alabama and Auburn this weekend.

For Joseph, Friday’s visit was a chance to workout with outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph. Although listed as a defensive end, the 6-2, 200-pound athlete projects as a hybrid linebacker in college. With quick hands and good bend, Joseph is the type of pass rush OLB the Vols are looking for in the 2020 class.

“Every school likes me at that linebacker spot,” said Joseph, who noted one UT coach compared his skill-set to former Alabama linebacker CJ Mosley.

“If you watch my highlights I play a lot like (former UF inside linebacker) Vosean Joseph.”

As a junior, Joseph recorded 65 tackles, including 18.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks. He committed to UF in February, picking the Gators over more than 24 offers.

While Joseph is still solid to Florida, he’s open to at least seeing other schools and building relationships with other staffs. That dialogued has started to heat up with Rumph of late, too.

“I like coach Rumph. He’s a good coach. I didn’t know him that (well), but now I feel like I really known him a long time,” Joseph said.

“He’s a good man. I vibed with him.”

Joseph also spent time following the camp with Vols tailback Carlin Fils-aime, a Naples native of Haitian descent.

“He’s Haitian like me, so that was cool,” Joseph said.

All in all, the future linebacker saw enough that Tennessee will “definitely” get an official visit either this summer or the fall.

“I wanted to come up here and see how it was, before I set my official up here,” he said. “It was great. All the coaches showed me love.”