VolQuest - University says investigation on-going

As the Vols kicked off their regular season finale against Texas A&M on December 19th, news broke of an internal investigation with Tennessee’s compliance office and the football program.

With the calendar turning to 2021 and campus re-opening for the start of the spring semester later this month, University of Tennessee officials say in a statement to Volquest that their investigation is on-going.

“We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention. As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate.”

That statement was given to Volquest Monday afternoon by University of Tennessee Director of News & Information Tyra Haag.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff are back in the office working on recruiting and preparing for the return of their players as the spring semester starts on January 20th. Pruitt has two staff positions to fill at this time with the offensive line and the defensive line.