Unknowns helped create one of the SEC's best passing combinations

Eleven months ago then strangers Cedric Tillman and quarterback transfer Hendon Hooker found themselves wondering what was next.

The Vol coaching staff was gone and the unknowns about the future was obvious.

So Hooker and Tillman did the only thing they knew to do and that’s go to work. Finding common ground in the unknowns, the duo became fast friends and workout partners

“It was important,” Tillman said of the time together last winter. “I didn’t know who he was and he didn’t know who I was. We kind of just popped up on the scene. Really since day one we just working together trying to win games this fall.

“It’s a lot of work together and ultimately trust. Trust on the field and off. Hendon and I are like brothers and that shows on the field.”

The duo has obviously helped the Vol land at the Music City Bowl and they have had career seasons in the process. But for both the start of the year wasn’t anything to write home about. Hooker obviously didn’t win the starting job and got on the field thanks to an injury to Joe Milton. Tillman had just 6 catches in the first four games for 78 yards.

Since the Florida game, Tillman has been on a tear with 51 receptions for 853 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s had over 100 yards receiving in four of the last five games.

“I think it just clicked,” Tillman offered. “A new offense. A new everything. I just think it came to a point after the Florida game that I was just really determined to get on the same page with my quarterback and also emphasized to the coaching that I believed that I am a playmaker. I want the ball in my hand. I think I have proven that and they put the ball in my hand more and it’s paid off.”

Tillman finds himself in some potential rare air needing just 69 yards for a 1000 yard season. The Vols haven’t had a receiver go for 1000 yards in 9 seasons. Tillman admits it’s on his mind.

“Honestly it would mean a lot,” Tillman stated. “It’s something I have really worked for this year and I’m going to do everything in my power to go get it, but also help my team win the game. If me getting 1,000 yards helps us win the game, I will be happy with that. If not and I have to do other stuff I’m happy with that too.

“It will definitely be a blessing if I’m able to get that.”

Hooker said he and Tillman have discussed the century mark one time and said if it happens it happens.

“He has only mentioned it one time. We are going to play ball. If he gets it, he gets it. If not, my fault Ced,” Hooker said.

Hooker has some marks to chase a well. He’s 4 touchdown passes away from 30 this season. With 240 yards, Hooker can have the 10th best season in school history in passing yards. His current completion percentage of 69% is currently a season record.

For both Hooker and Tillman, the focus is on winning the game and not setting records. It’s also on setting a tone for the future after deciding to return.

“I think it’s going to be key that we are leaders. Hendon is more of a focal leader and I am more of a leader by example. I think definitely are leadership is going to be a huge part of our success.”

For Josh Heupel, heading into his second season with one of the SEC’s most prolific duo’s is a great security blanket and Heupel believes Tillman is just scratching the surface.

"I think he's got a much higher ceiling than even how he's played at the end of this year. We're excited to have him back. He's a mature competitor becoming a great leader inside of the wide receiver room, in particular. It's a huge pickup for us as a program to get him back,” Heupel said.

Added Tillman, “For me the sky is the limit. I’m trying to be the best football player I can be and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

So is everyone in orange and white.