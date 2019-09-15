News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 15:52:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Upon Further Review: Just what the doctor ordered

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

Tennessee needed that. Jarrett Guarantano needed to hear the crowd roar after throwing a couple long touchdowns. Jeremy Pruitt needed to see his defense force a few turnovers. Vol Nation needed to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}